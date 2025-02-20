WATCH: Active South Dublin January Team: Éanna U18s basketball team

ÉANNA lifted the U18 Men’s Billy Coffey National Cup following a 92-72 win over Titans at the National Basketball Arena.

Adam Charles picked up the MVP, he racked up 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five turnovers for the winning side.

Titans made a blistering start to this contest and by half time Éanna trailed 29-10. Éanna, who overcame a 25-point deficit in their semi-final win over Limerick Lions had to dig deep in the third and fourth quarter to claim the prize they last won in 2021.