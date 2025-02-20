Active South Dublin January Team: Éanna U18s basketball team

Marcus Blake, Front Of House Manager, The Plaza Hotel presents The Active South Dublin Team of the Month award to Éanna captain Adam Charles along with team mates Harry Lynch, Adam McCarthy and Éanna coach Hillary Nets with William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo and Thos McDermott, Head of the Active South Dublin

ÉANNA lifted the U18 Men’s Billy Coffey National Cup following a 92-72 win over Titans at the National Basketball Arena.

Adam Charles picked up the MVP, he racked up 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five turnovers for the winning side.

Titans made a blistering start to this contest and by half time Éanna trailed 29-10. Éanna, who overcame a 25-point deficit in their semi-final win over Limerick Lions had to dig deep in the third and fourth quarter to claim the prize they last won in 2021.

In a thrilling final, scores from Adam McCarthy (13), Bruno Domingos (2), Adam Charles (26), Conor Chambers (2), Ryan Bell (9), Patrick Walsh (2) Sam O’Connell (13) and Harry Lynch (25) got them over the finish line.

“We were delighted to win the Billy Coffey National Cup final,” captain Adam Charles told The Echo.

“We had a tough semi-final match and we had to dig deep in the decider against Titans.

“We have just made the Dublin Cup final also so we are preparing for that right now and then we will focus on the league.

“There is a lot of training going in every week and dedication from the players and management,” added Adam.