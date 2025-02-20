Active South Dublin January Sports Star: Abbey Molloy

Abbey Molloy from Sacred Heart Boxing Club receives the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Month award for January from Marcus Blake, Front Of House Manager, The Plaza Hotel, Emma Kennedy, MD, The Echo and Thos McDermott, Head of the Active South Dublin

ABBEY Molloy made club history when she became the first member to win the National U18 Female Boxing Championships.

A member of Sacred Heart in Killinarden, Abbey overcame Ella Thompson from Setanta in Kildare in a thrilling showdown at the National Stadium.

After three rounds of boxing, Abbey came out on tops on a 3-2 split decision winning rounds one and three on the scoresheet.

Abbey is now a six times national champion and not only did she step up a weight to meet international selection criteria, she only turned 16 last month and is a year younger than most of her opposition.

“I’m delighted to have won the title.

“I’m the first girl in my club to win the title.

“It was a tough final against Ella Thompson, and I’m just delighted to have come out on top,” Abbey told The Echo.

“I’m now looking forward to the U18 competition again.

“The U18s is for the Europeans and hopefully I will get selected. I will also be involved in the All Irelands.

“I want to thank my coaches in Sacred Heart.

“They are incredible.

“Everything that has happened is thanks to them.

“They put in a lot of time,” added Abbey.