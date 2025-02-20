Search
Third person arrested in relation to drugs and cash worth over €1m seized
The drugs and cash seized by gardai on Tuesday. Photo An Garda Siochana

William O ConnorFebruary 20, 2025 11:45 am

GARDAI investigating the seizure of drugs and cash worth over €1 million seized in Tallaght on Tuesday have arrested a third person.

Gardai arrested a man in his 20s on Thursday morning and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region.

The woman in her 20s who was arrested and detained was charged in connection with the investigation and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday evening.

The other man in his 20s who was also arrested has been charged and released. He is scheduled to appear before Tallaght District Court next month.

Gardai carried out a search of a residential property in the Old Bawn area on Tuesday and seized drugs including cannabis, cocaine and ketamine, with a combined estimated street value of approximately €950,000 (analysis pending).

Gardaí also seized over €231,000 in cash, bringing the total seizure to over €1 million.

A garda statement released said: “As part of ongoing investigations targeting the distribution of controlled drugs under Operation Tara, Community Gardaí and the Drugs Unit based at Tallaght Garda Station, conducted an operation on Tuesday, 18th February, 2025, in Dublin 24.

“During the operation, a residential property in the Old Bawn area was searched, resulting in the seizure of a substantial quantity of controlled drugs, including cannabis, cocaine and ketamine, with a combined estimated street value of approximately €950,000 (analysis pending).

‘Gardaí also seized over €231,000 in cash, bringing the total seizure to over €1 million.

“Two individuals, a man and a woman, both in their late 20s, were arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region”.

Investigations are ongoing say gardai. This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

‘The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle, and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels—international, national, and local—involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale, and supply of controlled drugs.

