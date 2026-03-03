Ballymount firm expand into European network

BALLYMOUNT business Healthcare Abroad has announced a new partnership with Vithas Xanit International Hospital in Malaga which the group says expands access for Irish patients under the EU Cross-Border Directive.

The partnership will enable Irish patients to access treatment across a wide range of medical specialties at the private Vithas Xanit International Hospital, with capacity to treat up to 800 Irish patients per annum. This latest agreement builds on recent partnerships with Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Professor Barry O’Reilly from CUH to perform TVT sling surgery for Irish women experiencing stress urinary incontinence at Vithas Valencia, Spain and Dr Lucas Minig, to provide specialist endometriosis care for Irish patients at Viamed Santa Elena Hospital in Madrid.

Earlier in 2025, Healthcare Abroad also partnered with IM Clinic in Barcelona to provide medically indicated breast reduction surgery for Irish patients.

Xanit International Hospital is part of the Vithas Healthcare Group and offers treatment across a broad range of specialties, including orthopaedics, general surgery, gynaecology, urology, diagnostics and other planned procedures commonly associated with extended waiting times in Ireland.

Under the EU Cross-Border Healthcare Directive, Irish residents are entitled to access planned medical treatment in other EU countries, with eligible costs reimbursed by the HSE. Healthcare Abroad manages the end-to-end process for patients, from eligibility assessment and documentation through to treatment coordination and post-treatment support.

Paul Byrne, Chief Operations Officer at Healthcare Abroad, said: “This partnership with Xanit International Hospital marks a significant expansion of our European network and our ability to support Irish patients who are waiting too long for planned care. By working with high-quality, accredited hospitals like Xanit, we can offer patients access to a broad range of treatments in a timely and regulated way, while complementing ongoing efforts within Ireland’s public health system.”

He added: “Over the past number of months, we have focused on expanding access to specialist and high-demand procedures for Irish patients. This agreement further strengthens our capacity to meet growing demand and ensures patients are aware of the safe, HSE-backed options available to them under the EU Cross-Border Directive.”

Healthcare Abroad has now facilitated treatment for more than 2,500 Irish patients under the EU Cross-Border Healthcare Directive and works with a network of 86 private hospitals across Europe.