Bank unveils €26 million investment in branches

BRANCH upgrades are set to take place at AIB Clondalkin, and ESB premises in The Square shopping centre, Tallaght and ESB in Crumlin.

The plans were unveiled this week by AIB as part of a €26 million investment in its branches and EBS offices over the next two years (2026-2027).

In total, the investment programme includes upgrades to six AIB branches and 32 EBS offices across the country, delivering modern banking halls, clear interaction spaces and enhanced privacy for customers.

Up to 150 new Cash and Cheque Lodgement (CCL) machines will be introduced as part of the works.

CCL machines allow customers to lodge and withdraw money with a withdrawal limit of €1,500.

The limit on the amount of cash that can be withdrawn at an AIB ATM has been increased from €600 to €1,000.

This announcement builds on AIB’s €40 million investment in 127 branches in 2025, which included significant refurbishments and 60 new CCL machines which offer voice guidance support via headphones for customers.

Speaking about the investment programme, AIB’s Managing Director, Retail Banking, Geraldine Casey said:

“At AIB, we are proud to be digital first and human when it matters.

‘While we continue to invest in innovative digital solutions for the convenience of our customers, we understand the vital role our 170 branches and 66 EBS offices play in supporting communities across Ireland.

‘Our ongoing branch investment programme is a clear demonstration of our commitment to ensuring that customers have access to personal, face-to-face support and modern, warm and welcoming facilities in the heart of their towns and villages.

‘By enhancing our branch network, we are investing not just in technology, but in our customers and our communities, which matters most to us.”