Becoming ambassador for sick children feels like a natural step

Children’s Health Foundation announced this week that Ireland football captain Katie McCabe as its newest Ambassador, formalising a relationship built on quiet acts of support for sick children and their families.

Katie’s involvement has grown naturally over several years.

From private hospital visits to surprise video calls and lending her backing to internal fundraising efforts, she has consistently shown up to bring moments of joy to children facing some of the toughest days of their lives.

Her appointment as Ambassador recognises that ongoing commitment and her desire to stand behind the Foundation’s work in a meaningful way.

Growing up in Kilnamanagh, close to Crumlin, Katie often passed the hospital on her way to football training.

Today, returning as Ireland captain, her focus is firmly on the sick children inside — lifting spirits, meeting families, and using her platform to ensure they feel seen and supported.

The announcement coincides with the Republic of Ireland UEFA Women’s Nations League match at Tallaght Stadium, marking a proud moment on the pitch while also highlighting Katie’s continued commitment to supporting sick children and families beyond the game.

As Ambassador, Katie will support Children’s Health Foundation in raising awareness of the vital care and comforts made possible through public generosity — from life-saving equipment to essential family supports and services across Children’s Health Ireland hospitals in Temple Street, Crumlin and Tallaght, as well as urgent care centre at Connolly.

‘More importantly, she will continue to champion the sick children at the heart of that work.

“Becoming an ambassador for sick children feels like a natural step,” said Katie McCabe.

“This isn’t just about putting my name to something — it’s about showing up.

‘I’ve met children in hospital whose strength and positivity stay with you long after you leave.

‘If I can bring even a small bit of joy to their day, or encourage others to get behind the incredible work being done to support them, then that’s something I’m proud to do.”

Fionnuala O’Leary, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation, said:

“Katie has been supporting our young patients quietly and generously for years.

‘What stands out is Katie’s sincerity — despite her hugely busy schedule she still takes the time to connect, to listen, and to bring genuine joy into hospital rooms.

‘We are delighted to officially welcome her as an Ambassador as she continues to support sick children and families.”

Children’s Health Foundation encourages the public to join Katie in supporting children in hospital.

Every act of generosity helps provide comfort, care and brighter moments for children and families during incredibly challenging times.