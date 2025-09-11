BMA Clondalkin excel at TMA Open and prepare for World Championships

BMA Clondalkin made their mark at the Tallaght Martial Arts Open, hosted in the National Basketball Arena, with their dedicated team showcasing exceptional talent, spirit, and determination across a busy day of competition.

The Tallaght Martial Arts Open attracted clubs from across Ireland, but the Clondalkin squad stood out for both their performances and their unity.

Despite bringing a small team, BMA secured an impressive medal haul, underlining the club’s growing reputation as one of the country’s most consistent and successful martial arts outfits.

Medal results included Ciara O’Brien Douglas Gold, Jennifer Molloy, bronze; Robert Dryja two bronze; Louise Shortte, two gold and two bronze, Anthony Hollywood Junior, silver, Ben Reid, bronze and Artur Dryja, bronze.

Young Jamie Hawkins was unlucky not to medal this time round, narrowly losing by a single point in the semi-finals.

Senior Coach Robert Barrett praised the squad for their dedication and commitment on the day:

“Every single member of the team fought with heart. The medals are a fantastic achievement, but what makes me proudest is the effort, the growth, and the way they carried themselves on and off the mats. They represented BMA Clondalkin in the best possible way.”

Head Coach Ilija Salerno also commended the athletes, highlighting the progress made in recent months:

“This group has been working incredibly hard, and it showed at the TMA Open. Results like these don’t just happen by chance – they’re the product of discipline, hours of training, and real team spirit. We’re proud of every single competitor, medal or no medal.”

The focus now turns to the international stage. This weekend, Fionn Kelly, Roan Derwin Fitzpatrick, and Cayden Derwin will represent Ireland at the WAKO Junior World Championships in Jesolo, Italy, with Senior Coach Robert Barrett travelling as part of the Irish coaching staff.

Later this year, Ciara O’Brien Douglas, Kym Fitzgerald, and Jennifer Molloy will compete at the Senior World Championships in Abu Dhabi this November – a major milestone in their competitive careers and a proud moment for the club.