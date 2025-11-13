Boden commence Leinster campaign against Castletown

Ryan Basquel will have a key role to play for Ballyboden Photo by John Kirwan

BALLYBODEN St Endas’ will kick off their Leinster Football Championship campaign this Sunday with a match against Wexford Champions Castletown.

Boden have reached the provincial stage following a double in Dublin this year winning both the league and championship. Of course it is the championship victory which saw them move onto provincials.

Boden emerged victorious in the final with a win over Na Fianna and looked to be a different class for the majority of the tournament winning all of their games in the championship.

While many would have had either reigning All-Ireland Champions Cuala or Kilmacud Crokes as the favourites before the start of the championship it was Ballyboden who impressed throughout.

Their opponents Castletown Liam Mellows GAA however had a similarly impressive championship campaign as they cruised to a second championship victory in a row.

Castletown emerged victorious in every one of their matches and the majority of them by a sizable margin with the smallest margin of victory being six points heading into the final.

The final would see them win by four points against Shelmaliers, a team they had previously beaten by nine in the group stages of the competition.

Danger men for Boden to watch out for include Darragh Brooks in goal who kicked over 10 two pointers in the County Championship for Castletown. Liam Higgins, Jonathan Bealin and Conor Carty are just a small selection of names to watch out for who may threaten the Ballyboden goal.