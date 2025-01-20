Search
Boom in book borrowing as libraries host inclusive events
North Clondalkin Library

Alessia MicalizziJanuary 20, 2025 9:01 am

Nearly 800 new borrowers were registered in November between North Clondalkin, Lucan, and Palmerstown libraries.

Respectively, 295, 431, and 71 new members were welcomed throughout the month.

