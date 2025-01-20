Witness is facing contempt proceedings for failure to appear at barrister’s trial

A key prosecution witness who did not come forward to give evidence in the trial of barrister Diarmuid Phelan, who was acquitted of murdering a trespasser on his farm, is facing contempt proceedings before the Central Criminal Court, reports Eoin Reynolds.

Kallum Coleman (23) appeared before Mr Justice Paul McDermott on Tuesday, having been arrested on foot of a warrant issued during the recent trial of Mr Phelan (56).

