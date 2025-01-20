St Patrick’s Day parade to make comeback after six-year absence

A St Patrick’s Day parade will come back to Tallaght in 2025, six years after the last one took place in 2019.

South Dublin County Council’s community development team circulated a survey earlier in 2024 and asked local groups and organisations to bring forward their proposals.

The result was a St Patrick’s Day Festival centred around a parade led by the Tallaght Marching Band through the village on March 17, 2025.

The festival will commence with a 5k race set up by Tallaght Athletics Club, as the race was a “feature of St Patrick’s Day in Tallaght for many years.”

Many other activities will be available on the day, including a games area, a sensory room, face painting, a big screen and grandstands, and music entertainment.

The volunteer committee that organised previous Tallaght parades disbanded in 2023, resulting in no parade that year and in 2024.

The last St Patrick’s Day Parade in Tallaght village was held in 2019, with the planned 2020 parade having to be cancelled as a result of the Covid pandemic.

“When we did have parades, they were always successful, and people looked forward to it and it was a big day out in Tallaght,” former councillor Charlie O’Connor told The Echo in January.