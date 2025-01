TRAFFIC congestion issues in Fonthill are being caused by excessive single-person car journeys, according to South Dublin County Council.

At December’s area meeting, Cllr Niamh Fennell (SF) called on the council to “urgently investigate” the traffic situation on Fonthill Road and Neilstown Road “which is causing massive delays.”

