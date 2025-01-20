Boost of €25k for Citywise Education
Citywise Education will be granted €25,000 with an expansion from Tallaght into Crumlin in sight.
The not-for-profit organisation has run education and personal development programmes for disadvantaged communities in West Tallaght since 1994.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
