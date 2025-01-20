Search
Boost of €25k for Citywise Education

Alessia MicalizziJanuary 20, 2025 9:00 am

Citywise Education will be granted €25,000 with an expansion from Tallaght into Crumlin in sight.

The not-for-profit organisation has run education and personal development programmes for disadvantaged communities in West Tallaght since 1994.

