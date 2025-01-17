€200,000 Spectacular scratch card sold in Ballyfermot

Store owner James Kennedy celebrating with staff outside the Spar store in Ballyfermot after news broke that his store sold a winning €10 All Cash Spectacular scratch card with a top prize worth €200,000.

The new year has brought incredible fortune to several scratch card players particularly for one winner who bought their ticket in Ballyfermot.

Shop owner, James Kennedy of Spar, located on Decies Road in Ballyfermot who sold the top-prize All Cash Spectacular scratch card, was delighted to hear the news about one of his customers.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to hear that one of our customers has won the top prize of €200,000 on the All Cash Spectacular scratch card.

“We are thrilled for him and his family, especially with the surprise of discovering the prize was ten times larger than he initially thought! It’s a wonderful way to start the new year, and we hope this win brings them great joy and happiness”

The winner of the €200,000 top prize collected his cheque from the National Lottery’s exclusive winners’ room last week.

Initially, the Dublin man thought he had won €20,000, but his son corrected him, revealing the larger prize.