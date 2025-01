Paul Murphy, TD was allegedly threatened to his face this his partner would be seriously harmed

A man walked up to People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy and threatened to “slit” his partner’s throat as the politician canvassed about abortion laws, a court has heard, reports Tom Tuite.

Joseph Cloherty, 42, of no fixed address, appeared at Dublin District Court on a charge under section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.