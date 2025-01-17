Search
Lucan father and his team are progressing powerfully
Team Power of 1 embarked on a 5,000km rowing feat across the Atlantic in December

Alessia MicalizziJanuary 17, 2025 1:06 pm

A Lucan father and his team are “progressing powerfully” in the World’s Toughest Row competition as they honour the memory of a 13-year-old girl who died last year.

Saoirse O’Driscoll died in April 2024 due to a congenital heart condition, leaving her family “devastated.”

