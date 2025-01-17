Lucan father and his team are progressing powerfully
A Lucan father and his team are “progressing powerfully” in the World’s Toughest Row competition as they honour the memory of a 13-year-old girl who died last year.
Saoirse O’Driscoll died in April 2024 due to a congenital heart condition, leaving her family “devastated.”
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Once in a lifetime experience for twins Aimee and AshleeNews
Tallaght twins awarded at Young Scientist 2025 are set for a “once in a lifetime” experience as they will represent Ireland at...
Heartwarming morning from RAMS and Transition YearsLucan
The RAMS joined Transition Year students in Holy Family Community School, Rathcoole, for an inter-generational and “heartwarming” Christmas morning.Just as they thought...
Calls for security to be implemented at Rosse Court Estate in BallgaddyLucan
A NUMBER of vehicles were broken into over the weekend, amid calls by residents for security to be implemented at the grounds...
Gardai keeping close watch on anti-social activity in Arthur Griffith Park with up to 20 young people gatheringLucan
GARDAI are monitoring anti-social activity in Arthur Griffith Park estate in Lucan amid calls for greater security – in particular a broken...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.