Brave Templeogue U18s can be proud of performance

TEMPLEOGUE Basketball U20’s women’s team were narrowly defeated in the Ken Clarke U20 National Women’s Cup final by Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell last weekend by a 59-46 scoreline.

Templeogue were big underdogs headed into the game with the side only being formed recently and Brunell possessing a host of Irish nationals in their ranks.

The side coached by Paul McGrath performed admirably in the contest and found themselves on top at several instances in the game.

The opening quarter was extremely tight with Templeogue coming out on top by a single point 15-14.

The second quarter saw the game really kick into gear with great plays from both sides.

Templeogue found themselves on the backfoot as Brunell scored five points on the bounce but responded well with Victoria Tinubu breaking Brunell’s streak with an excellent turn around jumpshot to bring the score to 19-17 two and a half minutes in.

Further points from Tinubu and a three from deep by Grace Miley saw the sides even at 22-22 halfway through the second quarter.

Templeogue pushed on throughout the remainder of the quarter with Keeva Byrne managing back to back three pointers before Eabha Booth and Grace Miley secured the Dublin side a narrow but solid lead at the halfway point of the game, now up by five points 32-27.

The third quarter however would not be as positive for Templeogue as Brunell worked their way back into the game.

The side from Cork would go on a nine point run and would totally derail the momentum that Templeogue had throughout the first half of the contest.

With Templeogue leading by five heading into half time the end of the third quarter saw them now trail by six after Brunell managed a huge 17 points in the quarter with Templeogue scoring just six.

The fourth quarter saw a similar situation occur with Brunell out-scoring Templeogue 15-8 in the last period of the game, Emma Johannson brought them within six points of Brunell with two minutes to go but it would not be the kick start that the team needed as Brunell closed out the game with a three pointer and a lay up from Irish underage international Francesca Kyamegero.

The final score of the contest would see Templeogue beaten by 13 points with an impressive first half overshadowed by a monster second half performance from Brunell.

Despite the loss the side can be extremely proud of their achievement having been the underdogs in both their semi final and final, they have shown that they are more than capable of mixing it with some of the best teams at U20 level in the country.