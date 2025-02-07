Brian Sweeney claims Club Coach of the Year prize
Brian Sweeney was named the Active South Dublin Club Coach of the Year in association with The Echo, South Dublin County Council in the Plaza Hotel.
The Templeogue Swim Club member is coach to double Olympian Ellen Walshe and is also the current recipient of the Swim Performance Coach of the Year with Swim Ireland for the second year running.
Brian is Head Coach at Templeogue Swim Club and also coach to Ellen Walshe who participated in the Olympic Games in Paris last summer and smashed eight Irish records at the World Championship in Budapest in November.
He has coached Ellen since she was eleven-years-old and has coached many athletes at all levels to national titles.
Speaking on the success Ireland had in the pool last year, Brian said: “It was a tremendous year for swimming.
“It has been a long time coming.