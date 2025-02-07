Reunion gig: 11th Hour will play in Molloy’s this evening

“My best memory from that time is probably the gig in the assembly hall in Loreto School,” states ’11th Hour’ lead vocalist and former Echo staffer Peter Keeley when asked to reflect on the past of the band in our interview discussing their upcoming gig at Molloy’s.

The band is having a reunion gig, having gotten back together to celebrate the 60th birthday of their rhythm guitarist, Ciaran Brennan,also former Echo staffer, who lives in London.

They were founded in Tallaght in 1984 when they were around their late teens/early 20s, where they performed at band nights in Bridget Burke’s, along with bands such as Parexilon, Monday, Running Soul, and Life & Soul.

Eventually, they all “drifted off in different directions” before Ciaran texted into the group chat around a year ago, when it also happened to be around the 40th anniversary of their first gig in Baggot Street, asking if they could get back together for his 60th; everyone else was on board.

They came from different countries to meet back up in London, as bass player John was living in France, and drummer Brendan Darragh, lead guitarist Derek Perry, and Peter were still living in Dublin.

They played a reunion gig in London, which went “really well.”.

Now, they will be performing for the first time in almost 40 years in Dublin, as they will be supported by Life & Soul in Molloy’s and will be playing retro 70s, 80s, and 90s music.

Peter would like to thank Molloy’s for hosting them, Life & Soul for their support, Derek for getting Life & Soul onboard, Ciaran for getting the band back together, and John and Brendan for their help.

The 11th Hour reunion gig is in Molloy’s on February 7; don’t miss out!