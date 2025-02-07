Tallaght Town FC rewarded for hard work on and off the pitch

TALLAGHT Town Football Club were rewarded for their hard work on and off the pitch at the Active South Dublin Sports Star Awards in association with The Echo and South Dublin County Council in the Plaza Hotel.

The Carolan Park club currently have 43 teams made up of an over 35s team, six senior teams, eight girls’ teams, academy, schoolboy section while they also participate in the Football 4 All Programme.

The club have over 650 members while they also received the FAI Club Mark and FAI One Star Award.

The club opened the ‘Mick Whelan’ clubhouse and will also start construction on their new all-weather pitch at Carolan Park in June.

Delighted his club picked up the award, Tallaght Town FC official Alan Merriman said: “We have over 650 members in the club, it’s been a remarkable achievement, and the committee as a whole have really contributed to this achievement.

“The club has grown substantially over the years.

“I suppose to receive the development award, it’s a really great achievement, and that’s down to the committee who want to give all the members a top class facility up in Carolan Park and I think we are achieving that.

“Our all-weather pitch will start on June 2.

“We have fundraised for this substantially and we are really looking forward to the new pitch.

“The winters we get especially in Kiltipper, it has a weather system of its own, so we are thrilled work is starting.

“We have kids training sometimes all over Dublin and it is really difficult on parents.

“What we want to do is that those kids have a really good facility that they deserve.

“We want all the kids in Tallaght to thrive at the highest level.

“You really do need the proper facilities and that’s what we are trying to provide for at Tallaght Town”.

Alan also highlighted the support of the Men’s Shed at the club who have 12 members and doing a huge amount of work.

“The group are brilliant.

“We are trying to cater for everyone, and we are looking at catering for everyone in our community whether it’s the academy or underage team.

“The men’s shed has been up there since August and they are cutting grass, trimming hedges, keeping me on my toes, keeping the clubhouse spotless and painting and decorating.

“We have 12 active members, and they have transformed the place up there”.