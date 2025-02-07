JP Food: Stuffed chicken parcels wrapped in smoked bacon

This twist on a roast chicken dinner is a much easier and less time consuming way to pull together a delicious roast.

Using skin on chicken breast fillets, I cut a slit in each one, stuff it with my Nanny Rena’s homemade stuffing and wrapped in delicious whiskey smoked streaky bacon.

Even better I add roasted veg to the roasting tray with the chicken breasts placed on top, meaning that everything cooks in one tray and at the same time.

Ingredients:

3-4 Skin-on chicken breast fillets

100g home made/your favourite stuffing

9-12 slices of thin smoked streaky bacon

6 sprigs of fresh thyme

Drizzle of rapeseed oil

Sea Salt and Cracked Black Pepper

Method: .

Preheat your oven to 190 degrees. Prepare the chicken by making a slit in the side and stuff each breast. Lay down 3 slices per breast of streaky bacon directly beside each other, place the chicken breast at the end and wrap the bacon over the chicken tucking in the overhang. Place into a roasting tray, adorn with two sprigs of fresh thyme. If adding roast veg ( Like carrots, sprouts or parsnips, scatter around the chicken breasts, then drizzle with oil and season with sea salt and cracked black pepper and place into the oven and roast for 45 minutes until crisp and golden. Allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing each breast in half and placing on top of the mash, scattering the roasted veg around and pour over the chicken gravy. Serve immediately and enjoy!

And there you have it, a delightful recipe for Stuffed Chicken Parcels with smoked bacon.

This dish is the epitome of homely, earthy food that’s good for the soul. It’s quick and easy to make, yet incredibly delicious to eat.

Perfect for those cozy evenings when you crave something comforting and satisfying.