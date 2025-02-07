Assault with the saddle of an electric scooter left woman blind in right eye

A Dublin man has pleaded guilty to procuring the commission of an assault, which left a then-seventeen-year-old girl blind in one eye, reports Natasha Reid.

Alanna Quinn Idris was struck in the face with the saddle of an electric scooter by a member of a gang, fracturing her eye socket and leaving her permanently blind in her right eye.

Jack Cummins (21), with an address at Rossmore Road, Ballyfermot, was before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to procuring the commission of assault causing serious harm to Ms Quinn Idris on Ballyfermot Road on December 30, 2021. He had been due to stand trial.

A second man who took part in the attack was handed a sentence of four-and-a-half years in March 2023. Darragh Lyons (21), of Weir View, Glenaulin, Chapelizod, pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm to Ms Quinn Idris, assault causing harm to her friend Louis O’Sullivan and violent disorder on Ballyfermot Road on December 30, 2021.

A third man, Josh Cummins (20), of Raheen Drive, Ballyfermot, received a five-year sentence, with the final two years suspended in November 2023 for his role in the incident

He pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Ms Quinn Idris. He further pleaded guilty to a count of violent disorder and one of production of an article, a hurl, in the course of a dispute.

He also pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Louis O’Sullivan as part of the same incident.

Judge Patricia Ryan heard on Thursday that Cummins has no previous convictions.

She remanded him on continuing bail and directed the preparation of a probation report, along with a victim-impact statement. He is due to be sentenced on May 12, 2025.