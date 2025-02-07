Eurovision contest: Bobbi Arlo bidding to make final

BOBBI Arlo has been announced as the first act bidding to represent Ireland at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

Singer Bobbi Arlo is one of six acts vying to represent Ireland in the contest, which is taking place in Basel, Switzerland, in May this year.

Bobbi Arlo’s song is entitled ‘Powerplay.’

Bobbi Arlo’s sound is vibrant and enigmatic, drawing inspiration from artists like Shygirl and Sega Bodega, blending club-ready beats with deeply personal, soul-baring lyrics. In a short time, she has captured the attention of the Irish music scene, earning notable support from streaming platforms and even a place on Irish sensation Niall Horan’s personal playlist.

Her songwriting is unique and passionate, with her anthemic track “Feel It,” which was nominated for Song of the Year at the prestigious RTÉ Choice Music Awards.

Beyond this, Bobbi has sold-out shows in Dublin, received widespread airplay, and graced the stage at key festivals, including Spain’s Primavera. In 2024, her rising prominence was further cemented when she was named Gay Times & Coca-Cola Artist of the Year.

This honour led to performances at numerous festivals across the UK and Ireland, solidifying her place as one of the most exciting emerging artists in the scene.

The six Eurosong finalists will compete on February 7th on The Late Late Eurosong Special to determine who will go on to represent Ireland at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.