Brilliant Ellen secures Sport Star of the Year for the second time
THERE are not too many athletes that can say they qualified for a swimming final at an Olympic Games.
Well Ellen Walshe, who was named the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Year, for the second year running achieved this feat in Paris in what was a superb year for the 23-year-old.
A member of Templeogue Swim Club, Ellen also went on to smash eight Irish records at the World Aquatics Championships (SC) in Budapest.
Ellen broke the records in the 50m and 100m Butterfly and 100m and 200m IM, and top 10 placings in the 200m IM (5th), 400m IM (5th), 100m Butterfly (6th) and 100m IM (9th) after an impressive week of racing.
The incredible feat of securing a spot in an Olympic final last August in the women’s 400m individual medley makes Walshe one of only four athletes to become an Olympic swimming finalist for Ireland since the games began.
Ellen concluded her individual competition at the Paris Olympic Games in the women’s 200m Individual Medley semi-final.
She was also a member of the Ireland team in the heats of the 4x100m Medley Relay Speaking at the Active Sports Dublin Sports Awards gala night in association with The Echo Newspaper and South Dublin County Council in The Plaza Hotel, Ellen said: “The pinnacle of my sport is the Olympics and I think to walk out to an Olympic final is everyone’s dream.