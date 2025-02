A HOUSE in DeSelby in Tallaght is going under auction on BIDX1 with a guide price of €140.000

The mid-terrace three-bedroom house requires complete refurbishment and is subject to internal fire damage.

The vacant possession is south-west facing garden to the rear and the area is well serviced by public transport links to include the Luas and multiple Dublin Bus routes.

The auction takes place on February 13.