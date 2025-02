THERE are not too many athletes that can say they qualified for a swimming final at an Olympic Games.

Well Ellen Walshe, who was named the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Year, for the second year running achieved this feat in Paris in what was a superb year for the 23-year-old.

A member of Templeogue Swim Club, Ellen also went on to smash eight Irish records at the World Aquatics Championships (SC) in Budapest.

Read the full story HERE.

