Carmel honoured for commitment with Thomas Davis GAA Club

Carmel Lynch from Thomas Davis GAA Club receives the Volunteer of the Year Award from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, Audrey Brown, The Echo, Senator Teresa Costello and Marcus Blake, Front Of House Manager, The Plaza Hotel

CARMEL Lynch was honoured for her dedication, commitment and volunteering with Thomas Davis GAA Club.

Carmel is involved with many sections in the club including a supervisor at the club academy, help running the Healthy Club, funding, coaching with the adult camogie section and is also on the executive for the past eight years.

Speaking at the awards night, Carmel, whose father Christy and sister Christina are heavily involved along with other family members, dedicated the award to her sister Donna who sadly passed away.

“I have to mention her my sister Donna who passed away two years ago.

“She was a club stalwart, and all her family are with the club and do a lot of work”.

Delighted at picking up the award Carmel said: “There is about 2,000 people in Tallaght that deserve this award.