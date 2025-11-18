Bus route has been essential network servicing residents

The National Transport Authority has been made aware of an issue regarding the removal of a local bus route which has complicated the lives of locals.

The 26 bus route that serviced residents of Chapelizod was replaced in the latest BusConnects changes by the 80 and its removal signalled the end of a direct link from the area to city centre spots such as O’Connell Street.

Dublin South-Central TD Catherine Ardagh brought the matter to the attention of Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien TD who forwarded on her concerns to the NTA.

The Minister for Transport stated in reply to Deputy Ardagh’s concerns: As Minister for Transport, I have responsibility for policy and overall funding in relation to public transport; however, I am not involved in the day-to-day operations of public transport.

“The NTA has statutory responsibility for securing the provision of public passenger transport services nationally and for the scheduling and timetabling of these services in conjunction with the relevant transport operators, in this case Dublin Bus.

“I can assure you that my Department is committed to providing investment in our public transport network and that I am supportive of the Governments goals in delivering an accessible, affordable and reliable public transport network throughout the country.”

The new 80 bus route was brought in as part of phase seven of the BusConnects programme at the end of October and runs from Liffey Valley Shopping Centre towards Palmerston Park as a 24-hour service.

The 26 route previously ran from Merrion Square to Liffey Valley and one of the named locations now requires two buses from Chapelizod to reach.

A petition has been set up in protest against the phasing out of the 26, with around 900 signatures gathered so far, and a protest is planned for November 29 at Chapelizod Village Square.

The petition states: “This bus route has been an essential part of the city’s public transportation network, providing an indispensable service to many, including working professionals, students, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities

“In a city as bustling and densely populated as Dublin, having reliable and accessible public transportation is crucial.

“The affected route serves not only as a means of commuting but also as a lifeline, connecting various neighbourhoods to key areas including educational institutions and workplaces.

“For many residents, this bus service is the only option available to meet their daily travel needs affordably and efficiently.”

