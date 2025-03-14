Search
Butcher ‘Benny’ gave over 50 years service to the community
Brendan Notaro outside the shop with customers

Butcher ‘Benny’ gave over 50 years service to the community

Alessia MicalizziMarch 14, 2025 2:39 pm

A butcher was given a heartfelt farewell by his community as he retired after 50 years of service in a neighbourhood supermarket.

Brendan ‘Benny’ Notaro, from Crumlin, started working as a butcher in Mc Hugh’s Local Value in Greenhills when he was fifteen.

Read More


‘It’s such a relief, but it has taken too long’

Tallaght

A wheelchair user has been allocated a ground floor apartment in Saggart after many years spent fighting for suitable housing and “crawling...

Building a world where people can achieve all their dreams

Tallaght

Disability services are still “understaffed,” according to a father who “celebrated difference” ahead of World’s Down Syndrome Day.Kingswood man Colin McAnaspie is...

Dubs star Cian is named Grand Marshal of parade

Tallaght

Tallaght native and Dublin GAA star Cian Murphy will be the Grand Marshal of the Tallaght St Patrick’s Day Parade coming back...

Eileen and Martin to lead the Four Districts parade

Tallaght

“We are in our 17th year!” beams organiser Sharon Redmond regarding the St. Patrick’s Day parade being organised for the four districts...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST