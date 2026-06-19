BWG Group acquire quick service restaurant brands

BWG Group is based on the Greenhills Road

Tallaght-based BWG Group completed the purchase of some of Ireland’s best known quick service restaurant brands, including O’Briens Café and Abrakebabra.

The acquired business operates a network of 72 locations nationwide, comprising 47 O’Briens and Bagel Factory outlets, 17 Abrakebabra restaurants and eight Oasis of Taste Food Halls, supported by over 50 franchisee partners.

The new acquisition complements BWG’s brand portfolio of over 1,000 Spar, Eurospar, Mace, Londis and XL stores across the country and is an entry into the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector, which grows the group’s presence in the food service market.

It is noted that the company views the QSR sector as a natural extension of its existing activities.

The acquired brands hold strong market positions and the Greenhills Road-based company noted that their latest step aligns with their long term strategy.

BWG Group Chief Executive John Moane stated: “The O’Briens Cafe, Abrakebabra and Bagel Factory brands are all long established, trusted names with strong customer recognition and a proven franchise model.

“BWG Group sees significant opportunity to build on these foundations, supported by a highly experienced franchisee base with deep operational expertise and local market knowledge.

Following the transaction, O’Briens Cafe, Abrakebabra and Bagel Factory will operate as a single entity subsidiary of BWG Group, and will benefit from access to BWG Group’ central services, including HR, IT, Finance and Trading.

The existing management team will work with current franchise partners and look to develop future franchises.

BWG Group noted a clear growth ambition for the business to expand by 25 additional locations by 2030, bringing the network of quick service restaurant brands to almost 100 locations nationwide.

“This sector has proven to be one of the most resilient and consistently growing areas of the Irish foodservice market and this acquisition positions BWG strongly to participate in that growth.”

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