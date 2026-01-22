Cairn Homes plans for 113 dwellings at Newcastle site

An artist impression of the plans at the site in Newcastle

PLANS for a Large-scale Residential Development in Newcastle have been submitted to South Dublin County Council.

Cairn Homes Properties Ltd submitted plans for a development at a 4.08 hectare site within the townland of Newcastle South.

The ‘Phase 4’ development will consist of the construction of 113 dwellings and the remainder of the ‘Burgage South’ public open space.

In the plans, the remainder of the ‘Burgage South’ public open space contains A: 53 houses, 43 three-bedroom houses and 6 two-storey, 4-bedroom houses), B: 60 apartment and duplex units, C: provision of public open spaces.

Vehicular access from the east will be via a previously approved permitted road from the north via existing road adjacent to Burgage Gardens and St Finian’s National School and Main Street.

There is provision in the plans for 149 car parking spaces, 180 bicycle parking spaces, and 8 motorcycle parking spaces.

The proposal also includes revisions to the permitted developments approved in relation to alterations to the open space to integrate with the wider proposed Burgage South public open space area.

A website set up for the LRD application can be viewed at: www. newcastlephase4lrd.com.

A decision on the planning application is due by February 20, 2026.