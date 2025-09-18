Calls for improved road markings

The council has been asked to ensure that improved road markings and a new yellow box are installed at a busy junction on the Ballyfermot Road under the proposed Bus Connects Liffey Valley Scheme.

The Liffey Valley to City Centre Core Bus Corridor Scheme, the first in a series from BusConnects Dublin Infrastructure by the National Transport Authority (NTA) is scheduled to begin in September 2025.

At an estimated total scheme cost range of up to €274m, it represents a significant investment in delivering sustainable transport in the capital.

Cllr Vincent Jackson (Ind) submitted a request to Dublin City Council at the full monthly meeting on Monday, September 1, to ensure that under the scheme, a “proper” yellow box be installed at the junction of Cleggen Park and Ballyfermot Road for residents of Drumfinn.

“It is horrific for people entering and existing the Drumfinn Area with the current road markings,” he said, adding that the area is home to significant amenities including the “Garda Station, Local Area Partnership, youth reach, three primary schools, a new adult learning training Centre, sports complex and approx 1,000 housing units”.

Richard Shakespeare, DCC chief executive, replied to Cllr Jackson that the council had informed the NTA of his request.

“This will be considered in the Detailed Design meetings between DCC and the NTA,” he said.

