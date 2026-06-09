Calls made for a ‘focused’ document plan for Citywest
A new local area plan focused on Citywest has been requested, four years after the expiration of the previous plan for the area.
Calls have been made to bring in a new local area plan for the Citywest area to replace the Fortunestown LAP which expired in September 2022 after being introduced in 2012.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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