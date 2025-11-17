Calls to take action to deliver for the capital and its business community

DUBLIN Chamber President Eoghan Quigley has called on Government to take bold action to deliver for the capital and its business community.

Speaking to an audience of over 1,000 business representatives at Dublin Chamber’s 2025 annual dinner this week, Quigley urged Government to cut through regulatory red tape and delivers meaningful progress.

In his keynote address, Quigley emphasised the need to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem where both major foreign direct investors and home-grown founders and entrepreneurs can thrive.

He highlighted the urgent need to ensure that Ireland remains not only an attractive destination for FDI, but equally a place where indigenous innovators can scale and succeed.

Mr Quigley also underscored the quagmire that is the regulatory system in Ireland, which is creating “unsustainable planning bottlenecks” in delivering major projects, such as the Greater Dublin Drainage Project.

He also called out the unacceptable overuse of judicial reviews that hold up vital projects, emphasising the need to balance public good against individual rights.

While clearly stating these challenges, the Dublin Chamber President reaffirmed the organisations commitment to being a critical but constructive partner to Government. Dubin Chambers stands ready to work with Government to ensure that the policies and reforms needed to secure Dublin’s economic and social future are implemented with urgency.

Attendees also heard from Tánaiste Simon Harris, broadcaster and acitivist Alastair Campbell, Pat Horgan, Head of Business Banking, Capital Markets, AIB and MC for the evening Mary Rose Burke, CEO, Dublin Chamber.