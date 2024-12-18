Camera Club competes: Club take part in IPF National Shield Competition

LAST month Clondalkin Camera Club participated in the Irish Photographic Federation (IPF) National Shield Competition.

The National Shield Competition is open to all clubs affiliated with the Irish Photographic Federation and took place in the Barbican Centre in Drogheda.

The competition is open to non-advanced photographers but permits two images from two advanced photographers as defined by the Irish Photographic Federation.

Clondalkin Camera Club was one of 22 clubs that entered this competition.

The National Shield Competition is a print competition presented as two individual panels of eight images per panel, one monochrome panel and one colour panel.

The competition was judged by three qualified judges selected by the IPF judges committee.

Judging is anonymous regarding the author and club. Each judge scores the image out of 5, and as a result, 120 points per panel are available.

Clondalkin Camera Club finished 14th overall out of 22 Teams that entered and were also awarded an honourable mention for one of their colour panel images Titled ‘Baby Kestrels.’

Overall, the club and its photographers have achieved great results and made significant progress.

Thank you to Joe Joyce, chairman of the Clondalkin Camera Club, for his collaboration on this review; check the group’s socials if you wish to find out more about their plans for the rest of the year!