Getting creative with Let’s Colour Project

Roisín Bermingham and Conor Ryan (Dulux Ireland) and Deirdre Kearns (Manager Firhouse Community Centre) with 5th year students from Firhouse Community College who volunteered along with Dulux staff to paint the centre

The Firhouse Community Centre was a hive of activity over the past week where many hands made light work.

A not-for-profit organisation called Volunteer It Yourself (VIY), teamed up with the Dulux Let’s Colour Project along with the much-needed help of the 16 hardworking fifth-year students from Firhouse Community College to complete a week-long colour-passion project.

The mission was to get creative at the centre, transforming the community space with some much-needed colour.

A well-established social enterprise, the VIY model helps local young people learn construction skills whilst renovating vital community spaces.

VIY typically works with NEET (Not in Education, Employment and Training) and at-risk young people, who are mentored by professional tradespeople, whilst gaining hands-on experience and City & Guilds accreditations by helping to repair and renovate local community spaces.

Having delivered over 900 community projects in the UK, this is VIY’s first project in Ireland in response to demand and in light of its ambitions to establish the organisation and its model here.

The centre is a success story that is home to so many local groups including childcare, fitness and sports, Men’s and Sister’s Sheds, to name just a few.

The Dulux Let’s Colour Project has helped hundreds of local community projects over the years across Ireland.

Roisín Bermingham, of Dulux Ireland, said: “Change started here one week ago and, thanks to everyone’s hard work, there is an uplifting feeling in the building through the use of creative colour. The stunning mural pays homage to everyone involved in the centre which is just so special.’

Dee Dee Whelan, VIY Senior Programme Director UK & Ireland, said ‘It’s our ambition that VIY can positively help and impact as many local communities and young people as possible.

As a scalable model, we’re excited to see where this pilot project can take us and how we can deepen our work in Ireland to deliver powerful social impact in communities here, with the backing of our longstanding VIY partners including Dulux and City & Guilds.’

Alan Dalton, Tradesperson & Mentor for over eight years with VIY, who led on this project in Dublin, said, “Having mentored thousands of learners in the UK during my time with VIY, it’s been a joy and privilege to see VIY flourish here in Dublin.

“It’s been great to expand our longstanding partnership with Dulux with the team in Ireland, getting to know the community here and learning about differences in the education system. We hope this will be the first of many for VIY.”

Irish visual artist, Shannon Wilson, worked with the students to create a giant colourful mural depicting all the different members who benefit from the centre.