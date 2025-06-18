Canal Bank development launches availability of 60 affordable new homes with a promise of 2,400 more in Clonburris

South Dublin County Council was delighted to welcome Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne, to the launch of 60 new one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes which will be sold under the Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme at Canal Bank, Clonburris.

The development, which is nearing completion, will eventually comprise 116 social and affordable homes and is the initial phase of over 2,400 new social and affordable homes that will be built directly by the council in Clonburris.

This milestone marks the council’s first delivery of new homes by direct build in many years, supporting the government’s commitment to increasing housing supply.

The development provides much-needed, high-quality affordable and social housing for the locality.

There will be 60 affordable homes for sale at prices below the market value to first-time buyers and fresh start applicants: 8 x one-bedroom, 20 x two-bedroom, 22 x three-bedroom, and 10 x four-bedroom homes.

Canal Bank is a brand-new development situated close to the centre of the new town of Clonburris, offering an excellent range of well-finished new homes. Built around large parks and greenways, the development provides a peaceful retreat, yet Dublin City Centre is just minutes away by rail, cycleway or road.

Clondalkin Fonthill train station is located within easy walking distance.

With the application of the Affordable Housing Funding support through equity contributions, prices for the affordable purchase homes will start at a minimum entry price of €199,500 for a one-bedroom apartment, €270,000 for two-bedroom apartments, €310,000 for two-bedroom houses, €335,000 for three-bedroom duplex homes, €345,000 for three-bedroom houses and €355,000 for four-bedroom houses.

Mayor of SDCC, Cllr Baby Pereppadan said: “It is very encouraging to see the council delivering new homes by direct build for the first time in many years.

The 60 new homes being made available to purchase under the Affordable Housing Scheme here at Clonburris will facilitate home ownership for many who under normal circumstances would find it impossible to purchase their own new home.

“New developments like this are the future and will strongly assist the delivery of much needed housing”.

Colm Ward, Chief Executive of SDCC said: “We are committed to making home ownership more accessible to our residents.

‘The council aims to create a seamless and efficient home-buying experience, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of our communities here in South Dublin”.