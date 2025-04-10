Carers’ Café in Rua Red offers a safe space to connect

A group offering a “safe space” to carers is thriving in Rua Red, Tallaght, as a member presented her first play on the experience of caring for a parent.

The Carers’ Café in Rua Red was established in 2022 by HSE and TUH social workers Deirdre McNally and Maura Lagan, “to support people experiencing a high level of carer strain and burden.”

Most of the café members support people living with dementia. The carers meet once a month and are often joined by speakers, artists and music therapists which can offer further, professional support to people in caring roles.

“This is the one place I can talk freely, no fear of being judged or upsetting anyone,” said a participant.

“I have met some lovely people who understand my life as they are going through similar and above all, people who listen’,” said another.

Since being involved with the group as a speaker but also as one of the carers, artist Gabrielle Breathnach wrote a screen play to highlight the role of carers for people living with dementia.

On Thursday, March 27, Gabrielle performed a reading of her play ‘Fragments’ in Rua Red to Café members, professionals from the HSE and TUH, members of the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and South Dublin County Council.

“This is a safe space to share experiences and connect with others in similar, often isolating situations,” explained Deirdre ahead of the event.