Carlow send Tallaght packing in Metro League

TALLAGHT took on Carlow in Metro League Division 8 last weekend, being forced to make the trip down after the Council had deemed their pitch in Tymon Park to be unplayable.

Carlow opened up the scoring in the game to take a 5-0 lead early on, however Tallaght found themselves in a good position soon after due to a 50-22 kick from Kevin Quinn which gave them a lineout deep in Carlow territory.

Strong carries from Jordan Corrigan and Daithi Mooney would see them move further upfield and finally earned them a penalty which Rob Hudson would convert to make the score 5-3.

Carlow would respond well immediately after however as they would hit back with a converted try to make it 12-3 as the teams headed in for half time.

In the second half of the game Tallaght found themselves extremely affected by injuries as their already barebones squad was reduced to 14 men with no replacements available.

Carlow scored four tries throughout the second half making the most of their extra man advantage with the final score reading 34-3.

It was a bad tempered affair during the game as Tallaght’s Kevin Quinn and Sean Judd, alongside three Carlow players were shown yellow cards for off the ball scuffles.

Despite the scoreline, backs coach Ciaran Rudd was proud of the players commitment.

“Once again, we were badly stuck for players. So lads carrying knocks togged out and stayed playing when they probably shouldn’t have.

‘Padhraig Jones answered a late night call and played for us for the first time since Covid and put in an eighty minute shift.

‘Daryl Maxwell was immense today, making try saving tackles, winning several turnovers and kicking superbly.

‘So I can’t fault the effort of the guys who turned up, just wish a few more players did turn up.”

Daryl Maxwell would be awarded man of the match.