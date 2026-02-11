Search
Carlow send Tallaght packing in Metro League
Padraig Jones in action for Tallaght against Carlow

Carlow send Tallaght packing in Metro League

Michael HowleyFebruary 11, 2026 3:40 pm

TALLAGHT took on Carlow in Metro League Division 8 last weekend, being forced to make the trip down after the Council had deemed their pitch in Tymon Park to be unplayable.

Carlow opened up the scoring in the game to take a 5-0 lead early on, however Tallaght found themselves in a good position soon after due to a  50-22 kick from Kevin Quinn which gave them a lineout deep in Carlow territory.

Strong carries from Jordan Corrigan and Daithi Mooney would see them move further upfield and finally earned them a penalty which Rob Hudson would convert to make the score 5-3.

Carlow would respond well immediately after however as they would hit back with a converted try to make it 12-3 as the teams headed in for half time.

In the second half of the game Tallaght found themselves extremely affected by injuries as their already barebones squad was reduced to 14 men with no replacements available.

Carlow scored four tries throughout the second half making the most of their extra man advantage with the final score reading 34-3.

It was a bad tempered affair during the game as Tallaght’s Kevin Quinn and Sean Judd, alongside three Carlow players were shown yellow cards for off the ball scuffles.

Despite the scoreline, backs coach Ciaran Rudd was proud of the players commitment.

“Once again, we were badly stuck for players. So lads carrying knocks togged out and stayed playing when they probably shouldn’t have.

‘Padhraig Jones answered a late night call and played for us for the first time since Covid and put in an eighty minute shift.

‘Daryl Maxwell was immense today, making try saving tackles, winning several turnovers and kicking superbly.

‘So I can’t fault the effort of the guys who turned up, just wish a few more players did turn up.”

Daryl Maxwell would be awarded man of the match.

Read More


Dublin Lions’ Patsy honoured with volunteer award

Sport

WATCH: PATSY Kelleher of Dublin Lions has been named as the Active South Dublin volunteer of the year at the Active South...

Marks Celtic would benefit from new astro

Sport

MARKS Celtic are in dire need of improved pitch facilities according to Club Chairman Ian Cummins with the side left unable to...

Inchicore advance to last eight

Sport

DESPITE the horrendous downpour over the weekend, some fixtures of the Metropolitan Cup did manage to be played. Inchicore Athletic booked themselves...

Mixed results for teams in UCFL Challenge Cup

Sport

FOR THE second time in as many weeks Fatima Rangers suffered agonising defeats after coming from behind in Cup competitions, reports John...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST