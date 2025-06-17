Search
Carrots, leeks and parsnips and herbs – all nurtured and grown by the pupils of St Kilian’s Junior School
Pupils from St Kilian’s Junior School in Kingswood

Carrots, leeks and parsnips and herbs – all nurtured and grown by the pupils of St Kilian’s Junior School

Alessia MicalizziJune 17, 2025 9:05 am

Children in St Kilian’s Junior School, Kingswood, had a ‘taste’ of growing their own vegetables with the support of volunteers from local companies.

Carrots, parsnips, beetroot, kale, radishes and herbs were planted by representative pupils from each class last October, with the support of volunteers from locally based companies SAP and Aramark.

The children were explained what was going to happen to the vegetables from then on and how to water them and grow them. Coming back to class, the representatives shared their new knowledge with the others.

On Friday, May 23, the volunteers returned to St Kilian’s to harvest the vegetables with the children and chef Gavin showed everyone how to cook what they grew on Monday, May 26.

The main dish enjoyed by all was a soup of carrots, parsnips, onions, leeks, celery and herbs from the school garden. Other items were used to prepare a “wonderful” salad.

“These people all have regular jobs, but they gave our children their time and energy over the year, for this planting, harvesting, and cooking initiative,” said Principal Noreen Coll.

“Many of the children tasted those vegetables for the first time in their life and they got to like them, as well as all the work they have done.

“It was a really enjoyable experience for the children. Our sincerest thanks to Gavin, Kevin, Peter and all at SAP and Aramark for their enthusiasm while including our school in this lovely initiative.”

