Catwalk finale shows how to fix fashion

Students from St Mac Dara’s Community College, Templeogue were among seven national finalists selected for the 2026 An Taisce Green-Schools Let’s Fix Fashion catwalk finale held at Brú Ború Heritage Centre in Cashel.

Let’s Fix Fashion is a national Green-Schools initiative that raises awareness among secondary school students about the environmental impact of fast fashion and encourages practical solutions through upcycling, re-use, and circular fashion.

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