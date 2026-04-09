CCTV cameras ‘last resort’ to combat illegal dumping

Residents are concerned with the illegal dumping at this site in Old Bawn

Calls have been made for the installation of CCTV cameras to help with a dumping black spot in a residential area in Tallaght.

Councillors have called for the installation of CCTV cameras near Aylesbury Park on Dalepark Road in Old Bawn to combat continued instances of illegal dumping at the location.

The council noted that the deployment of CCTV is a “last resort,” in adherence to the Local Government Management Agency’s Code of Practice, and that other measures will be utilised first.

The local authority also noted that there has been one complaint made to them so far this year, as well as one made throughout all of 2025.

Councillor Niamh Whelan noted that more residents have come forward to their local representatives to raise the issue.

Cllr Whelan said: “There’s probably six or eight reports in ’25 on the page where either myself or another councillor has said they would get to it – there definitely would be more reports than that [council figures] but I appreciate that they’re not in the system.”

The Tallaght Central councillor stated her understanding that dumping occurs so regularly that litter trucks come and clean up the area.

She noted that this may be why complaints are not being recorded as often as they are relayed to councillors.

The figures in the first few months of the year and all of last year only come to a third of reports made to South Dublin County Council about the issue in the area in 2024.

However, Councillor Adam Smyth noted hearing more than one complaint via group chats and other forms of communication with residents living near Dalepark Road.

Cllr Whelan described a scene she saw where a resident approached someone who attempted to dump something at the problem site.

“I’ve seen a resident actually approach somebody who had similarly taken something out of the back of the car, it was a Wendy house or something and left it there.

“They actually told them to put it back into the car, which they did, but it’s just become one of those spots.”

The council noted that CCTV “is not ruled out” in this case and called on councillors to forward complaints they receive about the issue to them.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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