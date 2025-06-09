Search
CCTV ‘may be an option’ to tackle illegal dumping black spot

CCTV ‘may be an option’ to tackle illegal dumping black spot

Ellen GoughJune 9, 2025 8:37 am

CCTV can only be deployed to tackle illegal dumping when “less intrusive measures fail”.

South Dublin County Council have stated that they must demonstrate “that less intrusive measures have been considered” before installing CCTV to combat dumping at a litter ‘black spot’ on the Bawnogue Road.

Read More


Coláiste Chilliain showcase

Clondalkin

Clondalkin’s Coláiste Chilliain hosted their annual Seóthaispeántas, ‘showcase’, on Thursday.The Showcase featured student work in all practical subjects, including Art, Home Economics,...

Calls for mobile staircase for tourist access to Round Tower

Clondalkin

THERE is considerable opposition to calls for a mobile staircase to allow public access into the Clondalkin Round Tower, due to fears...

Over 90% of young people referred for using cannabis

Clondalkin

OVER 90% of young people being treated for drug and alcohol misuse in Clondalkin are being referred for using cannabis. That’s according...

Concerns vape shops deliberately targeting teens

Clondalkin

There are concerns that vape shops in town and village centres that advertise sweets and energy drinks alongside vapes are deliberately “targeting”...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST