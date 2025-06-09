CCTV ‘may be an option’ to tackle illegal dumping black spot
CCTV can only be deployed to tackle illegal dumping when “less intrusive measures fail”.
South Dublin County Council have stated that they must demonstrate “that less intrusive measures have been considered” before installing CCTV to combat dumping at a litter ‘black spot’ on the Bawnogue Road.
AUTHOREllen Gough
