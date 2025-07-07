Celebrating those who go ‘above and beyond’

Tallaght University Hospital announced the winners of the 2025 Staff Hero Awards that annually recognise employees who go “above and beyond.”

Four individual and five group winners were announced and celebrated at a special awards ceremony held on Wednesday, June 18, in TUH’s Centre for Learning and Development, with families and colleagues gathered to recognise the employees’ achievements.

Cork native staff nurse Megan Berry won the ‘People Caring for People’ Award nominated by one of her colleagues who said Megan “left a mark on her” and “truly embodies the role of a nurse.”

Graduated only four years ago from Trinity College and TUH, Megan comes from a family of care professionals, with her mother Celia being a Bone Density Nurse Specialist in Cork and a qualified Clinical Psychologist brother.

The ‘Unsung Hero Award’ went to Clinical Nurse Manager Josephine Diwa, who “comes to work with a smile on her face every day,” according to the colleagues who nominated her, and whose “flexibility, organisational skills and energy are remarkable.”

The ‘Service Excellence Award’ went to Dorothy Hughes, Administrator of the Neurovascular Service, whose efficiency and “conscientious” way of working were praised.

“When the going gets tough, she simply rolls up her sleeves,” said the submission by her colleagues.

Bernadette Corrigan, Manager of the Directorate Nurse, received the ‘Prof. Sean Tierney Mentoring Award’, for the outstanding support, guidance, and encouragement she gave her co-workers.

Moving to Group Awards, Lung Cancer Nurse Coordinators Clodagh Glynn and Michelle Kissane got the ‘Teamwork Award,’ while the Critical Care Outreach Team was nominated Team of the Year.

The Ruttle Ward team, dealing with respiratory and neurological illnesses, won the ‘Patient Experience Award.’ They were nominated by a family who witnessed the “care and compassion” shown during the prolonged hospital stay of a family member.

Sharon Larkin, Director of HR at TUH, said, “Reading through this year’s nominations, it was again inspiring to be reminded of the quality of staff who work alongside us at the Hospital.

‘The response to our call for submissions this year was tremendous and gave the judging panel – which includes a member of the Patient Community Advisory Council – plenty of options as we made the difficult task of selecting the winners.”

John Kelly, Interim CEO of TUH, said: “It is a great privilege to announce the winners of our TUH Annual Heroes Awards for 2025.

‘These exceptional individuals were nominated by their colleagues for showing outstanding dedication and truly embodying our core vision of ‘People Caring for People to Live Better Lives.’”

Mr Kelly then gave two special recognitions. He decided to award the Telecoms and Reception Team, “for the important service they provide to patients and staff. Their professionalism, warmth, and dedication are the first impression many members of the public have of our hospital.”

The Synergy Team also received Mr Kelly’s special award, “for their commitment to excellence in the delivery of Phase 2 of the Synergy IT project. They have truly made a significant impact on the delivery of this vital new system for the hospital.

‘Launching a new IT project is no small feat; it takes vision, planning, hard work, and seamless collaboration.”