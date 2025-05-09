Challenge to raise funds for children with cancer

Barretstown, Ireland’s largest and most established provider of therapeutic camps and programmes for children affected by cancer and other serious illnesses, is calling on the nation to take part in its upcoming annual Dublin Mountains Challenge on Sunday, May 25.

Now in its 11th year, the challenge follows the picturesque Dublin Mountains Way and will raise vital funds for children affected by cancer and other serious illnesses.

Funds raised will support over 22,000 children this year alone through the provision of medically endorsed and specially designed camps and programmes underpinned by 24-hour on-site medical care.

Ahead of this year’s challenge, Barretstown CEO Dee Ahearn said: “The Dublin Mountains Challenge has been a standout fundraising event for Barretstown each year.

‘As we project to serve over 250,000 campers with our life-changing therapeutic programmes by the end of this decade, fundraising events like this are key to helping us achieve our goal of serving as many children with cancer and other serious illnesses as possible.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has signed up already and want to encourage others to get involved. It is a truly special event aimed at all levels of hikers or walkers and provides a unique opportunity to experience the beauty of the Dublin mountains.”

This year’s event on Sunday, May 25, kindly supported by Lucozade Sport, includes two lengths to suit all fitness levels.

Starting in Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght, participants can follow the scenic Dublin Mountains Way, a 24km trail to Ticknock Park or a 42km trail to Shankill.