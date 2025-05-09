St Anne’s GAA sunrise walk for suicide prevention

St Anne’s GAA in Bohernabreena will have their sunrise walk to support suicide prevention and people affected by suicide on Saturday, May 10.

The “Walk into the Light” will start at 4.30am at the club premises and go on for 7 km through Bohernabreena Waterworks and Glenasmole valley.

Buckets for donations will be available along the walk and funds raised will support suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

Breakfast, tea and coffee will be waiting participants as they come back to St Anne’s GAA after the walk.

“St Anne’s GAA has been doing this for over five years,” explained Tallaght Person of the Year Glenda Murphy Smullen, who is the Health and Wellbeing officer in St Anne’s.

“It’s a very important occasion. Unfortunately, suicide is still widespread in the community.

“We want to highlight that there is help out there and that everyone in the community can help you if you’re struggling.

“If you need help, please reach out to your community. The Health and Wellbeing team in St Anne’s is there, our door is always open,” said Glenda.