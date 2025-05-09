Business expansion another step up the ladder for Sylvia

Graham and Nathan from FM104 with Sylvia Kennedy and Stephen Carr co-founder of Sorrento Pizza Ireland in the middle

HARD work and graft is paying off for Ballyfermot businesswomen Sylvia Kennedy, who this week celebrated teaming up with Sorrento Pizza Ireland for their new online shop.

Sylvia, owner of Treats by Sylvia, will provide her delicious products as part of the dessert option on the meal deal website for Sorrento, a family-owned artisan supplier known for its authentic handmade Italian pizza bases.

The official launch of the online shop took place on Monday, April 28, with FM104 airing a competition all that week for spot prizes.

The expansion is another step up the ladder for Sylvia, who left an office job in 2021 to start her passion of cooking tasty treats at home.

With the help of Ballyfermot, Chapelizod Partnership, the venture took off, and Sylvia was quickly supplying local businesses and community events.

Last year, she completed the SuperValu Food Academy Programme which stocks her products at select stores and she also opened a new kitchen in Smithfield to cater for growing demand.

“We now currently employ three staff and have our first refrigerated van on the road. We are currently expanding our current kitchen unit into a larger one as our business is growing,” Sylvia told The Echo.

“In 2024 we took home two gold awards in the two of the largest food and drink competitions in Ireland, the Blas Na hÉireann and Irish Quality Food Awards. We were voted best Cakes/ Desserts in Ireland, winning against big brands like Starbucks and BWG, which was a massive achievement for a small business like us. We then featured in RTÉ for one of the top Irish Brands for Christmas Desserts.”

The venture also won bronze in the National Start Up Awards and Sylvia’s cheesecakes are now stocked in over 40 locations across Dublin.

As part of the launch, FM104 were running a competition all that week to win a pizza oven, an authentic pizza pack and a selection of Sylvia’s mini cheesecakes daily, along with the final prize being a trip to Sorrento

“We are really looking forward to working with Sorrento Pizza Ireland and thank Stephen Carr (co-founder Sorrento Pizza) and all of his team for giving us this opportunity to expand,” said Sylvia.