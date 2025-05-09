Search
Appeal is lodged against decision to allow apartments and commercial units
An artist's impression of the plans in Newcastle

William O ConnorMay 9, 2025 9:37 am

AN APPEAL has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against a decision to allow planning for apartments and commercial units at Main Street and New School Road in Newcastle.

Applicant Geotechnical Site Investigations had lodged planning for a mixed-use development consisting of 44 residential units and six commercial units in three blocks.

The first block would accommodate 16 units consisting of eight two-bed ground floor apartments and eight three-bed duplex units at first and second-floor level.

The second block would be made up of a coffee shop and one local scale shop at ground-floor level and 12 apartments at first, second and third-floor levels consisting of six one-bed apartments and six  two-bedroom apartments.

The third block would  accommodate four local scale shops at ground-floor level and 16 apartments at first, second and third-floor levels consisting of 6 one-bed apartments, 6 two-bedroom apartments and 4 three-bed duplex apartments, (D) Undercroft car-parking, bin storage, bike storage, landscaping and planting, outfall drainage and all associated site development works.

