Work continues at Leisure Centre despite challenges

WORK continues at Lucan Leisure Campus which includes the long-awaited swimming pool for the area.

Earlier this year, South Dublin County Council acknowledged that completion of the project continued to be “challenging”, primarily due to contractor resources and sub-contractor availability.

While there is still no definitive opening date for the pool, more personnel are active on site recently following “revised project arrangements” according to SDCC.

At this week’s Lucan area meeting, Cllr Caroline Brady (FG), asked for a report on the status of the Lucan Pool project.

Cllr Brady also requested an outline of “progress on the remaining tasks including providing timelines for the staged opening of the Lucan Leisure Centre.”

In response, SDCC said: “Work continues at Lucan Leisure Campus with renewed focus on completing external works and gym and exercise studios in the new building to allow handover of that side of the facility to our operating partners over Easter.

“Since the revised project management arrangements were introduced, there has been a significant increase in numbers of personnel on site and good progress has been made on both the internal and external finishes, with the “dry” side of the building nearing completion.

‘There has also been good progress on the pool side recently, in particular with the return of tiling and mechanical/electrical sub-contractors to site in good numbers and we will provide our projected timeline for opening this side of the facility once we have opened the dry side.”